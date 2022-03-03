HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.78. 77,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,715. The company has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.63 and a 200 day moving average of $250.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

