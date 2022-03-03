HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 701 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,285,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.63. 261,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,625. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

