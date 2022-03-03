H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $42.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,654,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 784.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 861,526 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 927,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,659,000 after acquiring an additional 789,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

