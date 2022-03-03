Head-To-Head Analysis: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Dot and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 2 4 0 2.67 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Green Dot currently has a consensus target price of $45.57, indicating a potential upside of 68.91%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.78%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.43 billion 1.03 $47.48 million $0.85 31.74 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.23 -$9.42 million N/A N/A

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 3.31% 7.79% 1.79% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 29.89% 10.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Dot beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards. The Processing and Settlement Services segment consists of products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents the elimination of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit on October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

