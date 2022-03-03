Head to Head Comparison: Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) & Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 1 5 5 0 2.36 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus price target of $12.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Davide Campari-Milano’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Davide Campari-Milano is more favorable than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.28 billion 5.27 $241.29 million N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries $14.04 billion 0.22 -$174.60 million $0.04 186.30

Davide Campari-Milano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.11% 2.95% 0.69%

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats Davide Campari-Milano on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew. The company was founded by Gaspare Campari in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Get Rating)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine. The Energy and Environmental Plant segment engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial gas turbines, prime movers, industrial machinery, boilers, environmental equipment, steel structures, crushers. The Precision Machines and Robots segment engages in the manufacture and sale of hydraulic equipment and industrial robots. The Ship Ocean segment engages in the manufacture and sale of ships. The Vehicle segment engages in the sale and manufacture of railroad vehicle. The Motorcycle and engine segment engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, four-wheeled buggy vehicles (ATV), versatile four-wheeled vehicles, personal watercraft (jet skis), general-purpose gasoline engines. The Other segment engages in the Brokerage and mediation of commerce, sales and orders. The company was founded by Shozo Kawasaki in April 1878 a

