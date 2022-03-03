Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of HTA opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $2,543,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

