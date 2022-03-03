Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 10.8% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.38. 396,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,211,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,828 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $12,967,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,537 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

