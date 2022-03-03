Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.