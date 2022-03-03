HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.41 ($98.21).

Shares of HFG opened at €42.22 ($47.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.57 and a 200-day moving average of €74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

