Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,700 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the January 31st total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hempfusion Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,737. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
