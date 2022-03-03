Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($94.59).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.58 ($74.81) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.54. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

