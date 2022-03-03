Herbert K. Parker Purchases 361 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Herbert K. Parker bought 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $12,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

