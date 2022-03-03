Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 250.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 1,357,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after buying an additional 1,200,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,174,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 995,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

