Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT Lowered to $13.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.