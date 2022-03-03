Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

HPE stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

