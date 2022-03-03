Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,374,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.72% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $133,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after buying an additional 2,681,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after buying an additional 2,385,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,908,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,979,000 after buying an additional 2,211,945 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

