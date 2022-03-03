HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCUL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 277,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 159,739 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

