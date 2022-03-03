HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,275 shares of company stock worth $218,685. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

