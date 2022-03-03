HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of ImmuCell worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ImmuCell in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. ImmuCell Co. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -850.15 and a beta of 0.69.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

