HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of USD Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USDP opened at $5.93 on Thursday. USD Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

