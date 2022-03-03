HighTower Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in B2Gold by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,337,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

BTG opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

