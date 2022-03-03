HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 340,928 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,308,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

MLCO opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

