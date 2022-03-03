Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 30.5% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

