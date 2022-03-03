Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,200 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 850.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 594,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 531,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 181,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,366. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

