Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hormel Foods traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 60380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

