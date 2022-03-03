Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

