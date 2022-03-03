Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.980 EPS.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 23,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,055. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

