Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RBLX opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on RBLX. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.
In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
