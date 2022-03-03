Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $1.88 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $15,666,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

