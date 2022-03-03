Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 27,957 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.