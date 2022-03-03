Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $14,105.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $14,105.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.