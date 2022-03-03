Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $14,105.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $14,105.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HSON stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
