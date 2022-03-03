Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $14,105.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $14,105.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

