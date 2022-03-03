Hunting PLC Declares Dividend of $0.04 (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 232 ($3.11) on Thursday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.22. The company has a market cap of £382.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 251 ($3.37).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

