Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Michael A. Rocca Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

