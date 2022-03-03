Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Michael A. Rocca Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
