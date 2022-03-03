Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HY. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $604.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

