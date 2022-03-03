IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$17.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$14.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.91 and a 1-year high of C$14.28. The company has a market cap of C$446.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.