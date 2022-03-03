ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI stock opened at $235.90 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ICU Medical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

