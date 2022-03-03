IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.00

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.17), with a volume of 78979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £82.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.46.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

