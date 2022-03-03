IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Price Target Lowered to €135.00 at Barclays

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from €160.00 ($179.78) to €135.00 ($151.69) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMCD from €166.00 ($186.52) to €153.00 ($171.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of IMDZF stock opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. IMCD has a 12-month low of $166.50 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

