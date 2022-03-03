Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Francis Jose Sells 2,138 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CEO Francis Jose sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $11,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

IMMR has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Immersion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Immersion by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

