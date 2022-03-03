Ingram Gillmore Sells 104,400 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$167,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,925.20.

Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gear Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00.

TSE GXE opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.