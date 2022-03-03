Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

INVZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 5,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,996. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,838,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

