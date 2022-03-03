Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) EVP Acquires $27,300.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 56.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,064 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

