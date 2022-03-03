Insider Buying: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) CEO Buys $501,691.96 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

