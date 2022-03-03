Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

