Insider Selling: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CAO Sells $92,295.00 in Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.