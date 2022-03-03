Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 423 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $87.58 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

