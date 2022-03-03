Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

