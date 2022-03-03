Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $1,108,583.40 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KO stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

