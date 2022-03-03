Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Shares Gap Up to $49.99

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.99, but opened at $52.98. Inspirato shares last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 1,106 shares.

Inspirato Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

