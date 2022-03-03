Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.14.

IBP stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

